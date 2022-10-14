Never a doubt: Iowa City breezes past Davenport West 55-6

Iowa City showed top form to dominate Davenport West during a 55-6 victory at Davenport West High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Iowa City struck in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Hawks opened a giant 35-6 gap over the Falcons at halftime.
Iowa City thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Little Hawks held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Davenport North on September 30 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
