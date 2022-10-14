Never a doubt: Iowa City breezes past Davenport West 55-6

Iowa City showed top form to dominate Davenport West during a 55-6 victory at Davenport West High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City struck in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks opened a giant 35-6 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Iowa City thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.