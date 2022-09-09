Never a doubt: Davenport West breezes past Waterloo West 46-20

Davenport West dismissed Waterloo West by a 46-20 count in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West darted in front of Waterloo West 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 33-20 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.

Davenport West jumped to a 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

