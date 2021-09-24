 Skip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Osage on top of Forest City 14-8
Osage upended Forest City for a narrow 14-8 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

The Green Devils opened a slim 14-8 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

In recent action on September 10, Forest City faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Osage took on Monona MFL MarMac on September 10 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

