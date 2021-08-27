Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids Prairie on top of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Cedar Rapids Prairie withstood Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

