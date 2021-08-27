Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Rapids Prairie on top of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
Cedar Rapids Prairie withstood Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
The Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.