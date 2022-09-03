Needlepoint: Davenport West sews up Davenport North in slim triumph 20-13

Davenport West swapped jabs before dispatching Davenport North 20-13 on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 13-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

