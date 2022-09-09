 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield dims lights on Manly Central Springs 46-18

Manly Central Springs had no answers as Nashua-Plainfield compiled a 46-18 victory during this Iowa football game.

Nashua-Plainfield drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Manly Central Springs after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nashua-Plainfield struck to a 40-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

