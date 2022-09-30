Muscatine tops Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Muscatine knocked off Dubuque Hempstead 42-31 at Muscatine High on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Muscatine opened with a 21-6 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.
The Muskies registered a 35-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.
Dubuque Hempstead bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-25.
The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
The last time Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine played in a 55-14 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
