Muscatine tops Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Muscatine knocked off Dubuque Hempstead 42-31 at Muscatine High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Muscatine opened with a 21-6 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Muskies registered a 35-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Dubuque Hempstead bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-25.

The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

