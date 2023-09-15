Muscatine controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 41-21 victory over Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

Recently on Aug. 31, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a football game.

