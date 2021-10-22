Muscatine knocks off Davenport West 24-18

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 24-18 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Muskies opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The Muskies' offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Muscatine's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Muscatine made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Davenport West's offensive output in the final period 3-3.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.