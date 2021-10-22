 Skip to main content
Muscatine knocks off Davenport West 24-18

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 24-18 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Muskies opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Muscatine's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muscatine made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Davenport West's offensive output in the final period 3-3.

