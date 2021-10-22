Muscatine knocks off Davenport West 24-18

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 24-18 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

The Muskies opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Muscatine's leg-up showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muscatine made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Davenport West's offensive output in the final period 3-3.

