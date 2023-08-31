Muscatine topped Davenport Central 14-13 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Aug. 31.

Muscatine jumped in front of Davenport Central 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Davenport Central showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 14-13.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.