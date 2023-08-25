Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Monticello 35-6 Friday at Mt. Vernon High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Mt. Vernon steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 1-0 in the last stanza.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.