Mt. Vernon eventually beat Van Horne Benton 19-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened a thin 19-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Van Horne Benton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon squared off with Monticello in a football game.

