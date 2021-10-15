 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon takes a toll on Central DeWitt 34-14

No quarter was granted as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blunted Central DeWitt's plans 34-14 during this Iowa football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and Central DeWitt fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Mustangs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over the Sabers.

Recently on October 1 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

