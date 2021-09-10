Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pushes the mute button on Tipton 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout Tipton 49-0 at Tipton High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon roared over Tipton when the fourth quarter began 42-0.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Mustangs stormed in front of the Tigers 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

