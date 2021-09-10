 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pushes the mute button on Tipton 49-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout Tipton 49-0 at Tipton High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

In recent action on August 27, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Anamosa on August 27 at Anamosa High School. For more, click here.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon roared over Tipton when the fourth quarter began 42-0.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Mustangs stormed in front of the Tigers 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

