Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon chalked up in tripping Humboldt 14-6 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on October 28, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Central DeWitt and Humboldt took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on October 28 at Humboldt High School. For more, click here.
