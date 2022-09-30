Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dismantles Davenport Assumption in convincing manner 42-17

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon showed no mercy to Davenport Assumption, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 42-17 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Mustangs opened an enormous 28-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Davenport Assumption got within 28-17.
The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with October 1, 2021 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon last season.
