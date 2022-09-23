Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blankets Van Horne Benton with swarming defensive effort 47-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense throttled Van Horne Benton, resulting in a 47-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 16-0 lead over Van Horne Benton.

The Mustangs registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

