Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blankets Van Horne Benton with swarming defensive effort 47-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense throttled Van Horne Benton, resulting in a 47-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 16-0 lead over Van Horne Benton.
The Mustangs registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon charged to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Van Horne Benton and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with September 24, 2021 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season.
In recent action on September 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Tipton and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on September 9 at Marion High School.
