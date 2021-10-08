Monticello slips past Anamosa 14-8

Monticello edged Anamosa in a close 14-8 encounter in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

The Panthers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 intermission score.

Anamosa came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Monticello 8-6.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

