Monticello slips past Anamosa 14-8

Monticello edged Anamosa in a close 14-8 encounter in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Monticello faced off against West Liberty and Anamosa took on Camanche on September 24 at Anamosa High School. For more, click here.
The Panthers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 intermission score.
Anamosa came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Monticello 8-6.
The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.
