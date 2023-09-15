Monticello rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-20 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Monticello opened with a 13-0 advantage over Anamosa through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-20 edge.

The last time Monticello and Anamosa played in a 52-24 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

