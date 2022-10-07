Monticello hammers Anamosa 52-24

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-24 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Panthers and the Raiders were both scoreless.

Monticello darted over Anamosa 32-17 heading to the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

