Monona MFL MarMac showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Durant 48-12 during this Iowa football game.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Monona MFL MarMac and Durant were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Monona MFL MarMac charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

