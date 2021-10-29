Monona MFL MarMac tops Iowa City Regina 21-7

Monona MFL MarMac dumped Iowa City Regina 21-7 in Iowa high school football on October 29.
The first quarter gave Monona MFL MarMac a 7-0 lead over Iowa City Regina.
The Bulldogs opened an immense 21-0 gap over the Regals at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
