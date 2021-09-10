Monona MFL MarMac edges Osage in tough test 35-28

With little to no wiggle room, Monona MFL MarMac nosed past Osage 35-28 on September 10 in Iowa football.
Recently on August 28 , Osage squared up on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-2 stretch over the final quarter.
The Bulldogs' upper hand showed as they carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Monona MFL MarMac kept a 27-20 halftime margin at Osage's expense.
Monona MFL MarMac opened with a 15-6 advantage over Osage through the first quarter.
