Monona MFL MarMac edges Osage in tough test 35-28
With little to no wiggle room, Monona MFL MarMac nosed past Osage 35-28 on September 10 in Iowa football.

Recently on August 28 , Osage squared up on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-2 stretch over the final quarter.

The Bulldogs' upper hand showed as they carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Monona MFL MarMac kept a 27-20 halftime margin at Osage's expense.

Monona MFL MarMac opened with a 15-6 advantage over Osage through the first quarter.

