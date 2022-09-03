Mediapolis exerts defensive dominance to doom Tipton 36-0

Defense dominated as Mediapolis pitched a 36-0 shutout of Tipton at Tipton High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Mediapolis and Tipton were engaged in a small affair at 14-0 as the final quarter started.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-0 fourth quarter, too.

