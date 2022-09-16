Mediapolis designs winning blueprint against Iowa City Regina 17-7

Mediapolis pushed past Iowa City Regina for a 17-7 win in Iowa high school football on September 16.

The first quarter gave Mediapolis a 10-7 lead over Iowa City Regina.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

