Mediapolis designs winning blueprint against Iowa City Regina 17-7

Mediapolis pushed past Iowa City Regina for a 17-7 win in Iowa high school football on September 16.

The first quarter gave Mediapolis a 10-7 lead over Iowa City Regina.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Mediapolis faced off against Tipton and Iowa City Regina took on West Liberty on September 2 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

