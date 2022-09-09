Mason City thumps Charles City in punishing decision 33-7

Mason City ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Charles City 33-7 during this Iowa football game.
Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
The RiverHawks held on with a 33-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Mason City and Charles City squared off with September 10, 2021 at Mason City High School last season. For more, click here.
