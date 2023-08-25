Mason City earned a convincing 32-3 win over Marshalltown during this Iowa football game.

The RiverHawks' offense darted in front for a 11-0 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

Mason City jumped to a 32-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

