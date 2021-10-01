Mason City Newman Catholic pours it on Lake Mills 53-25

Mason City Newman Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 53-25 victory over Lake Mills in Iowa high school football on October 1. .

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Mason City Newman Catholic registered a 33-13 advantage at intermission over Lake Mills.

The Knights roared in front of the Bulldogs 46-13 going into the fourth quarter.

