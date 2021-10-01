 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Newman Catholic pours it on Lake Mills 53-25

Mason City Newman Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 53-25 victory over Lake Mills in Iowa high school football on October 1. .

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Mason City Newman Catholic registered a 33-13 advantage at intermission over Lake Mills.

The Knights roared in front of the Bulldogs 46-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Lake Mills squared up on Armstrong North Union in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catching up with former Mohawk football players, and coach Barry Alvarez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News