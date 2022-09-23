Mason City Newman Catholic comes to play in easy win over Greene North Butler 49-15

Mason City Newman Catholic gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Greene North Butler 49-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
The last time Greene North Butler and Mason City Newman Catholic played in a 41-13 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Greene North Butler faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Belmond-Klemme on September 9 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
