Mason City nets nifty win over Marion 22-21

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason City wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-21 over Marion for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

The Wolves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Mohawks 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mason City and Marion locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Mohawks' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 1-0 scoring edge over the Wolves.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.