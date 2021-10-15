 Skip to main content
Mason City nets nifty win over Marion 22-21

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason City wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-21 over Marion for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

The Wolves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Mohawks 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mason City and Marion locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Mohawks' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 1-0 scoring edge over the Wolves.

