Mason City nets nifty win over Marion 22-21

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason City wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 22-21 over Marion for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Marion faced off against Waverly-Sr and Mason City took on Waterloo East on October 1 at Mason City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Mohawks 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mason City and Marion locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Mohawks' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 1-0 scoring edge over the Wolves.
