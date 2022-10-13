 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marshalltown drops zeroes on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 48-0

  • 0

Marshalltown unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 48-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on October 13.

Marshalltown drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Bobcats opened an immense 41-0 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Marshalltown roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 30, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Ottumwa in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monticello hammers Anamosa 52-24

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-24 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News