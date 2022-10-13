Marshalltown drops zeroes on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 48-0

Marshalltown unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 48-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on October 13.

Marshalltown drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Bobcats opened an immense 41-0 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Marshalltown roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.