Marshalltown drops zeroes on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 48-0

Marshalltown unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 48-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on October 13.
Marshalltown drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened an immense 41-0 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.
Marshalltown roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
