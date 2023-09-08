Davenport North collected a solid win over Marshalltown in a 35-21 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Davenport North opened with a 14-7 advantage over Marshalltown through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

