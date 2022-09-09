Marion soars over Van Horne Benton 38-14

Marion scored early and often to roll over Van Horne Benton 38-14 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Wolves opened a meager 17-6 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Marion stormed to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats enjoyed an 8-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

