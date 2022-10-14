Marion races in front to lap Mason City 28-7

There was no tuning necessary, Marion opened in perfect harmony while drumming Mason City with a strong start in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Marion darted in front of Mason City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.