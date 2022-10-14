 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion races in front to lap Mason City 28-7

There was no tuning necessary, Marion opened in perfect harmony while drumming Mason City with a strong start in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Marion darted in front of Mason City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Mason City and Marion faced off on October 15, 2021 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Mason City faced off against Waterloo East and Marion took on Waverly-Sr on September 30 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.

