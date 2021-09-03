Marion Linn-Mar's rally caps fit just right in beating North Liberty Liberty 25-15

Marion Linn-Mar trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 25-15 win over North Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.
Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping the Lions finish off the Lightning.
The Lions' influence showed as they carried a 25-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Lightning at halftime.
The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.
