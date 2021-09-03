 Skip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar's rally caps fit just right in beating North Liberty Liberty 25-15
Marion Linn-Mar trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 25-15 win over North Liberty for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping the Lions finish off the Lightning.

The Lions' influence showed as they carried a 25-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Lightning at halftime.

The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

