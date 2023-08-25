Marion Linn-Mar scored early and often in a 64-7 win over Dubuque Senior in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Marion Linn-Mar pulled in front of Dubuque Senior 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a colossal 43-7 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

