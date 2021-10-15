Marion Linn-Mar staggers Davenport Central with punishing performance 62-13

Marion Linn-Mar didn't tinker around with Davenport Central. A 62-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 8-6 lead over Davenport Central.

Marion Linn-Mar fought to a 35-6 intermission margin at Davenport Central's expense.

The Lions enjoyed a massive margin over the Blue Devils with a 55-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

