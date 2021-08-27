Marion Linn-Mar overwhelms Muscatine 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muscatine 63-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

The Lions' supremacy showed as they carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense stomped on to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar a 7-0 lead over Muscatine.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.