Marion Linn-Mar overwhelms Muscatine 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muscatine 63-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.
The Lions' supremacy showed as they carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense stomped on to a 42-7 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar a 7-0 lead over Muscatine.
