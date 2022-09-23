Marion Linn-Mar mollywopps Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 55-6

Marion Linn-Mar earned a convincing 55-6 win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
In recent action on September 9, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Davenport Central on September 8 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.