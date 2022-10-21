Marion Linn-Mar knocks out victory beat against Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-13

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Linn-Mar will take its 28-13 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Marion Linn-Mar drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Cedar Rapids Prairie after the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 15-13 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.
Marion Linn-Mar moved to a 22-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
