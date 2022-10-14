Marion Linn-Mar blankets Davenport Central with swarming defensive effort 72-0

Marion Linn-Mar's defense throttled Davenport Central, resulting in a 72-0 shutout on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport Central faced off on October 15, 2021 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Davenport Central took on Iowa City West on September 30 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
