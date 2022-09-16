Marion holds off Central DeWitt 20-13

Marion could finally catch its breath after a close call against Central DeWitt in a 20-13 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 16.

The first quarter gave Marion a 13-7 lead over Central DeWitt.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

