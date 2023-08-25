Maquoketa handed Anamosa a tough 17-6 loss for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Cardinals registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the final quarter.

