Manly Central Springs darts by Mason City Newman Catholic in easy victory 29-7

Manly Central Springs' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 29-7 win over Mason City Newman Catholic during this Iowa football game.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters, leaving the score 12-7 at first quarter.
The Panthers darted in front of the Knights 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.