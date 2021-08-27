 Skip to main content
Manly Central Springs darts by Mason City Newman Catholic in easy victory 29-7
Manly Central Springs' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 29-7 win over Mason City Newman Catholic during this Iowa football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters, leaving the score 12-7 at first quarter.

The Panthers darted in front of the Knights 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

