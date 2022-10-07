Manchester West Delaware prevails over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-16

Manchester West Delaware stomped on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
The last time Manchester West Delaware and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 41-3 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
