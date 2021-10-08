Manchester West Delaware finds its footing in victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41-3

Manchester West Delaware swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Hampton-Dumont-CAL 41-3 in Iowa high school football on October 8.

Manchester West Delaware drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Hampton-Dumont-CAL after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Manchester West Delaware's dominance showed as it carried a 34-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

