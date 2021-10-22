Lynnville-Sully finds its footing in victory over Riverside Highland 40-15

Lynnville-Sully handled Riverside Highland 40-15 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
The Hawks' offense roared to a 33-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
