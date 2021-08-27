Lone Tree takes victory lap over Central City 38-8

Lone Tree's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Central City 38-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
The Lions' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
