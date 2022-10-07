Lisbon produces precision performance against Riverside Highland 48-8

Lisbon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Riverside Highland 48-8 on October 7 in Iowa football action.
The last time Lisbon and Riverside Highland played in a 43-0 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Riverside Highland faced off against Alburnett and Lisbon took on Wapello on September 23 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.
