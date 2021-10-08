Lisbon makes Riverside Highland's offense disappear 43-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Lisbon shutout Riverside Highland 43-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Lisbon faced off against Wapello and Riverside Highland took on Alburnett on September 24 at Alburnett High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
